Mother of the bride worries estranged sister is going to crash the wedding

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is having a small wedding. I have one sister that my daughter and I speak with who is invited to the wedding. I have another sister who hasn't been in contact with my daughter in 20 years. We have minimal contact.
The invited sister is now threatening to give her invitation to my other sister! Have you ever heard of such a thing? She feels that no matter what, family should be invited, and she has taken it upon herself to invite our other sister to the wedding. How do I handle this situation?
— MOTHER OF THE BRIDE
DEAR MOTHER: Tell the sister you are still speaking to that when an invitation is sent, it is intended only for the individual whose name appears on the envelope. Contact the sister you speak to RARELY and explain that your daughter's wedding will be a small one, and since she hasn't been close to your daughter in 20 years, she is not on the guest list.
If that doesn't do the trick and she crashes the wedding, don't make a scene. Seat her in the back and explain politely that because she wasn't invited, no accommodation has been made for her at the reception. Focus on your daughter on her big day and avoid any backstage drama.