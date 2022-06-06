Mother of the groom doesn't know how to talk guestlist with future daughter-in-law

DEAR ABBY: My son's fiancée has just informed me that I need to send her my guest list for the wedding, and she will let me know to whom she will send invitations. When I asked if she meant that there was a limited number of guests, she said no, but she didn't want people there who didn't mean anything to her. She's from the East Coast, and my son met her in college in another state, so she doesn't know many of our family members or friends. How do I respond to this? Thank you.
— MOTHER-OF-THE-GROOM
DEAR MOTHER: It appears your son's fiancée has "forgotten" that after marriage there are two sides to the family. Respond by bringing your son into the conversation. He's in the perfect position to explain to his bride-to-be who the people on the guest list are so she'll have some insight about whom to invite. (Include those details on the proposed guest list you send to them.) That information will be important to her during the wedding celebrations and also (fingers crossed) during their long, happy life together.