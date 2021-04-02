DEAR ABBY: I'm married and the mother of two kids, ages 5 and 7. My husband is a very involved father and partner in our marriage. My complaint is that he's too trusting of other people and doesn't keep an eye on the kids in public places.
An example: He'll take them to the grocery store and let them hang out in the toy department while he's getting groceries. They will be 100 yards away from each other. I have told him several times that I'm not comfortable with this, yet he continues to do it. I'm not sure what to do about it anymore. Have you any suggestions?
-- Nervous in Nebraska
DEAR NERVOUS: Yes. Because your husband can't be trusted to watch the children when they accompany him shopping, talk to the kids and impress upon them the importance of staying close to their father. However, if this doesn't work, then you will have to take over the errands until the children are older.