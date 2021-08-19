DEAR ABBY: My daughter is expecting her second child. I threw a baby shower for her when she was expecting her first and she complained that it "felt cheap" and wasn't the celebration she envisioned. I was deeply hurt, but the shower was for her, and I did not want to focus on my feelings. I apologized and tried to make it up with extra gifts. I am unsure whether I should plan a shower for her now. I don't want to offend her by not doing so. Everyone in our circle is fully vaccinated for COVID so that would not be a concern. Please advise.
— Well-Meaning in New Mexico
DEAR WELL-MEANING: Your daughter's behavior is rude, insensitive and ungrateful. You are under no obligation to give her another baby shower. If she approaches you for another one, suggest she ask some of her friends to give her the "shower of her dreams."
P.S. This is just an FYI, but if you care about the rules of etiquette, it is considered a breach for a mother to throw her daughter a shower. You have already done more than enough for her.