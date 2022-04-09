Mother regrets loss of daughter after cutting off financial help

DEAR ABBY: My first husband was abusive, and I divorced him after less than four years of marriage. We had two daughters. In 2016, I remarried, this time to a loving, caring man. My oldest daughter was my maid of honor. A year after our wedding, she married her soul mate. Her father and I, including our current spouses, paid for their reception.
Since 2017, this daughter has continually asked us for financial assistance. At first we helped, but after a terrible argument, we drew the line, and she decided to sever our relationship completely. She sees us occasionally during holidays and is cordial, but she doesn't call or text for my birthday or Mother's Day, which is very hurtful.
I don't know where to turn, except to pray. I don't want to be estranged anymore. I miss her terribly, but do not want to be financially taken advantage of any longer. Any advice would help.
— HEARTBROKEN IN DELAWARE
DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Would you really like to receive birthday and Mother's Day greetings knowing they didn't come from the heart and that you were paying for them? This is what your daughter's actions have revealed. You have not caused this estrangement; she has, because you turned off the spigot.
I'm sure you are hurting, because that is what your daughter intends. Since prayer hasn't helped you cope with this, consult a licensed mental health professional, and I suspect you will have better results. You have my sympathy.