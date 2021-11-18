Mother should let adult son life his life

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of three adult kids. We are all comfortable financially. My eldest and youngest are successful. They work hard, and enjoy their homes and their lifestyle of entertaining and eating out.
My middle child lives far away and is happy to say he is not a capitalist. He works for nonprofits and barely makes ends meet. He went to college, but dropped out in his last semester. He has no health insurance. He drives a car, but has no insurance or driver's license. He clearly knows better, but insists that all these concerns of mine are "old world and overrated" and that I worry about "nothing."
I'm sick about the mistakes I've made with him, but I'm not sure what they were. I try to focus him on his license and insurance, but nothing gets done. What's the next best step?
— HELICOPTER MOM IN MICHIGAN
DEAR HELICOPTER MOM: I am sorry you didn't mention what exactly your son does for these nonprofit organizations. Because they are "nonprofit" does not mean there is no money to pay their employees. Not only do staffers at nonprofits earn good wages, there are also benefits. The next best step for YOU would be to step back, and allow your adult son to conduct his life the way he has chosen and to accept the consequences of his irresponsibility.