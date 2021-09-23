DEAR ABBY: I am cleaning out my closet and have decided to sell my wedding dress from 21 years ago. I love the dress; it's beautiful. But it's a very large box to store. My 16-year-old daughter has made it clear to me she will never marry. It was difficult for me to accept, as she's my only daughter. The thing is, she wants to try my dress on. I don't want her to because she doesn't agree with the sanctity of marriage or the commitment of it, and I don't want my wedding dress tried on by anyone who feels this way about marriage. It means more than playing dress-up, and I believe it should be worn only by someone who respects it. Am I wrong? Does my daughter have a right to have hurt feelings over this?
— NOT A GAME OF DRESS-UP
DEAR NOT: You are not wrong. But if you are trying to impose your values on your teenage daughter, I seriously doubt it will work. I wish you had mentioned why your daughter feels the way she does. Have you asked her that question? Rather than argue about whether she has a right to put on your wedding dress, a discussion about what she thinks it symbolizes to you — as well as what trying it on means to her — might be more productive.
P.S. Because you are feeling cramped for storage space, consider donating the dress to a bride-to-be whose traditional values mirror your own.