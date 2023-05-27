Mother worries she raised rude daughter

DEAR ABBY: A friend of mine just passed away, and while I was visiting with my daughter, I mentioned it. My daughter's response to the sad news was, "I don't care. I didn't know them!" I told her I thought her response was rude.
When they were young, I always taught my children to treat others the way you expect them to treat you, and if you don't have something nice to say, say nothing. When I heard what she said, I felt I had failed in my duty as a parent to teach her the values my parents instilled in me.
Maybe, since I'm sad for the loss of my friend, I took what she said wrong. Any advice on how I should approach this with my daughter would be greatly appreciated.
— FEELING LIKE A FAILURE
DEAR FEELING: Your daughter appears to lack any sense of empathy. What she said was unkind and dismissive. She may be self-centered, or was annoyed with you or about something else going on in her life when she said it. You have every right to tell her how her comment affected you at a time when you were feeling vulnerable. But don't blame yourself for your daughter's insensitivity. That's on her, not you.