Moving to Floriday to be closer to family leaves woman feeling alone

DEAR ABBY: I lived in New York all my life. I moved to Florida a year ago because of my health and to be near my daughter and granddaughters. I have been depressed ever since I got here. I miss New York and my best friend very much. I can't sleep. I sit and cry and I have no motivation to do anything. My daughter has been great to me, but when I try to talk to my husband about how I feel, he doesn't care. He yells and walks away. I'm so confused. I feel I can't move on. Can you give me any advice?
— DISPLACED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR DISPLACED: Your reason for moving to Florida was a rational one. However, feelings are not always rational. Your move has placed you in a situation where the surroundings are unfamiliar and your support system (your best friend) is no longer there for you.
The symptoms you have described are those of a deep depression. Do not allow it to become chronic. Some sessions with a licensed mental health adviser may help you to adjust to your new circumstances so you can explore your options for more social interaction.
P.S. I wish you had asked me about the wisdom of relocating BEFORE you did it because I would have advised you to RENT for a year to be sure you would be happy in Florida before making it permanent.