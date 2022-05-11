My boyfriend still rents a room to his ex

DEAR ABBY: For the last 14 months, I've been in a relationship with a man I adore. Things have been great. There's just one problem, though, that really bothers me. He rents a room (his living room, actually) to his ex-girlfriend.
In the beginning, I didn't feel I had the right to say anything about it, and he assured me she would eventually move. Well, now we can't even discuss the issue without getting upset. He says it's financial. I say he could find another roommate. I suspect he's just making excuses. I don't think we can move forward in our relationship with this baggage in our way. I need some advice.
— THIRD WHEEL IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR WHEEL: Actually, I'm not sure you need my advice because your thinking is crystal clear. This man COULD find another "roommate" if he was so inclined. My intuition tells me he may be getting more from his "ex"-girlfriend than rent money. I completely agree that your relationship won't move forward with that "baggage" in the way. That's why it's time to ... move on.