DEAR ABBY: I have a friend I occasionally meet for breakfast. She always stops someplace en route and brings takeout coffee into the restaurant. I am often kept waiting because she's in a drive-thru getting that drink. I find it embarrassing that she joins me with drink in hand from elsewhere. How should I handle this?
— EMBARRASSED IN THE EAST
DEAR EMBARRASSED: Ask your friend why she does it. It's possible she simply doesn't like the coffee that restaurant serves, although she does enjoy their food and your company. I don't think you should tell her it embarrasses you, because it is really no reflection ON you.