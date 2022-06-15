My estranged nephew asked me to cosign a loan — then ghosted me when I refused

DEAR ABBY: I recently received a text from my nephew asking that I cosign on a loan for a car. Abby, I am estranged from this person. I have met him only a handful of times, and I haven't seen him in years. I was, as you can imagine, put off by his request.
I responded that I couldn't cosign because it would make me legally responsible for the debt. My entitled nephew's response was dead silence, not an "I understand," not an "OK, sorry." Nothing! I never heard from him again. Am I wrong for feeling offended that he asked?
— TOO SMART FOR THAT
DEAR TOO SMART: Stop wasting your time preoccupying yourself with thoughts of this relative. He likely asked you to cosign because no one else in the family would. His attitude was, "Nothing ventured, nothing gained." You did the right thing to refuse to be used. There is no need to dwell on it further.