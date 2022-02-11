My fiance introduced me as his 'friend' to an ex. Is this a red-flag?

DEAR ABBY: My fiancé and I were having dinner at a nice restaurant when a woman came up to him. It turned out she was a former girlfriend of his. When she looked at me questioningly, he introduced me as his "friend"! I REintroduced myself to her as his fiancée. She then looked back at him and said, "Oh. Congratulations," and walked away. For the first time, I'm seriously considering not marrying this guy. What do you think?
— MORE THAN A FRIEND IN TEXAS
DEAR MORE: What happened is a red flag. I think your fiancé has a lot of explaining to do. Start the discussion with, "I am not your 'friend,' I am your fiancée!" I wouldn't blame you for making this a loooong engagement. It seems you need to get to know him better.