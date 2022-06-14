My friend is rude on the telephone

DEAR ABBY: My friend has this habit of phoning me while she is walking her dog or driving somewhere. To put it bluntly, she calls when she is otherwise engaged and biding her time until she finishes the walk or reaches her destination.
When she walks "Gonzo," I have to contend with his barking, her admonishing Gonzo for pulling on the leash, or the wind, which makes it difficult to hear her. When she's driving, the connection is often iffy. She has done this for years, but recently it has started to seriously annoy me. I wish she would call when she's sitting in a quiet room and not preoccupied with something else. Is that too much to ask? How can I politely tell her this?
— TICKED OFF IN TEXAS
DEAR TICKED OFF: It shouldn't be too hard. "Politely" tell her you would prefer she NOT call you while she's walking Gonzo or driving — particularly the latter because it's dangerous and you would hate to have her miss her exit or get into an accident because she was distracted. THEN tell her you prefer talking with her when she's in a place that's safe to talk and she's not distracted. If she persists after that, ask when she'll be home, suggest you talk "later" and hang up.