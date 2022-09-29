My girlfriend tells long stories about things that don't matter. I don't want to listen, but don't want to fight

DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend has a penchant for long stories, many times on the phone, which are trivial. This morning, she called and proceeded to describe, at length, a nightmare she'd had last night. I try — I really do — to listen, but I usually wind up thinking, what's the point of having a looong conversation about a nightmare? Because I got bored, I started using the computer to search for some meal coupons. When I found them, I interrupted her monologue, which led to a back-and-forth accusatory interchange, "I interrupt you, you interrupt me," etc., etc., etc.
I have always been easily bored with long-winded conversations about minor issues or non-issues. People sometimes criticize me because it's obvious I'm not paying attention. How do I fix this so people don't get offended when they persist with these pointless stories? Today I had to hang up as our "discussion" was escalating.
— EASILY BORED IN LAS VEGAS
DEAR EASILY BORED: If this happens regularly, the problem may be that you have a short attention span. However, if that's not the case, it's time you realized that relationships are based on people taking the time to communicate with each other. This includes hearing and listening as well as talking. If you value your relationship with your girlfriend, try to make more of an effort. And help her to compromise by pointing out how she can edit some of her longer monologues.