My grown son has extreme anger issues. What do I do?

DEAR ABBY: I have two grown sons who are 13 months apart. The younger, age 44, constantly and viciously degrades his brother in text messages. His anger level is so high that on Christmas Eve two years ago, while he was visiting from a neighboring state with his wife, he declared, "F--- this family!" and stalked out, leaving his wife, my husband and me stunned.
Since then, his wife has divorced him, he's been rear-ended in a car wreck due to road rage, lost his job and alienated himself from our family. Online research I've done indicates he's narcissistic. Last month, I texted him my concern that he'd walked off his job, which unleashed an angry tirade against his brother and me.
Everything is our fault, and he badmouths his ex-wife mercilessly. He's an adult, so I can't force him to seek mental health help. Is there anything I can do? We no longer communicate, but a mother can't erase love and concern for her child.
— WORN OUT IN WYOMING
DEAR WORN OUT: Your son is deeply troubled, and for that you have my sympathy. For the sake of your own mental health, I strongly recommend you consult a licensed mental health professional. You can't diagnose your son's problem, and neither can I. You also cannot force him into therapy before he's ready to admit that he needs it. Please don't wait to do this. I know you are hurting.