My new office mate is weird. What do I do?

DEAR ABBY: I have a new office mate, and we are not hitting it off well. From the beginning, I tried to engage her in friendly small talk, but I get nothing back except what seems to be defensive feedback. Every time I start a conversation, I end up feeling like I offended her. I have never felt so uncomfortable with someone I've worked with, and I have been working for many decades. At this point, I now say "good morning" and tell her to have a nice night when I'm leaving. When she communicates, she uses baby talk and likes to make faces. She is so creepy. Any suggestions?
— WEIRDED OUT IN FLORIDA
DEAR WEIRDED OUT: An office is not a social club. This woman is clearly not capable of engaging in the kind of banter you are used to. Accept it. Be pleasant and businesslike, and focus on the tasks at hand. If the face-making and baby talk become more than you can tolerate, and because these behaviors distract from your work, discuss them with your supervisor or your employer.