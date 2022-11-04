My sister has started dating my ex-husband

DEAR ABBY: I've been divorced for 18 years. My sister is also divorced. Recently, she has been going out with my ex. He picks her up at our parents' house, where she has been living. When I'm there, I have to see this. My parents don't say anything to her about it, and I don't know why. When I was married to him, they always told me they disliked him. So now that their other daughter associates with him, they are keeping silent?
This bothers me so much I no longer speak to her. I feel she has backstabbed me and cares only about herself. How do I make it through this? It haunts me. I need your opinion. Can you help?
— HURTING IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR HURTING: It has been nearly two decades since you and your ex-husband parted ways. Surely your family has been aware of the reasons for it. That your sister exercises such poor judgment that she would become involved with him is sad.
While I understand why you are less than thrilled by this, rest assured your sister will learn her lesson sooner or later. A way to get through this would be to spend less time at your parents' house and schedule an appointment with a psychotherapist to help you deal with your pain.