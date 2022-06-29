My son and his fiancée have everything they need. What do I give them as a wedding gift?

DEAR ABBY: My 45-year-old son is getting married to a lovely girl. More good news: She is an heiress and in a financial bracket that I can never compete with. They are having a big wedding. I need help finding a gift that will have meaning to them. They already have a house, fancy trips and everything they need.
— BAFFLED IN OHIO
DEAR BAFFLED: Because you're not an heiress, consider giving them something money can't buy — something personal. If she cooks when they're not traveling or has someone to do it for them, a collection of your family's recipes — especially your son's favorites — might be appreciated. And if they plan to start a family later on, consider giving his wife his baby book if you made one for him.