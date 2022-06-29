<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

My son and his fiancée have everything they need. What do I give them as a wedding gift?

DEAR ABBY: My 45-year-old son is getting married to a lovely girl. More good news: She is an heiress and in a financial bracket that I can never compete with. They are having a big wedding. I need help finding a gift that will have meaning to them. They already have a house, fancy trips and everything they need.

— BAFFLED IN OHIO

DEAR BAFFLED: Because you're not an heiress, consider giving them something money can't buy  something personal. If she cooks when they're not traveling or has someone to do it for them, a collection of your family's recipes  especially your son's favorites  might be appreciated. And if they plan to start a family later on, consider giving his wife his baby book if you made one for him.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

