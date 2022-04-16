My son is marrying an alcoholic. Should I boycott his wedding?

DEAR ABBY: In seven months, my 43-year-old son will be married for the second time. Because of his fiancée's problem drinking, I am absolutely against the marriage. I hate the idea of going to the wedding. Should I go anyway, and have the most miserable day of my life? I doubt that I would be able to hide my sadness. Or should I decline, tell my son I wouldn't be a good guest to have on his happy day and wish them "all the best"?
— HESITATING IN WASHINGTON
DEAR HESITATING: I will assume that your son is aware of your concerns about his fiancée's drinking. Do not boycott this wedding. If you do, you will create a wedge between you and your daughter-in-law that could last for decades. Plaster on a smile and attend so you can wish them all the best in person. Then cross your fingers that your wish comes true.