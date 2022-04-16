<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

My son is marrying an alcoholic. Should I boycott his wedding?

DEAR ABBY: In seven months, my 43-year-old son will be married for the second time. Because of his fiancée's problem drinking, I am absolutely against the marriage. I hate the idea of going to the wedding. Should I go anyway, and have the most miserable day of my life? I doubt that I would be able to hide my sadness. Or should I decline, tell my son I wouldn't be a good guest to have on his happy day and wish them "all the best"?

— HESITATING IN WASHINGTON

DEAR HESITATING: I will assume that your son is aware of your concerns about his fiancée's drinking. Do not boycott this wedding. If you do, you will create a wedge between you and your daughter-in-law that could last for decades. Plaster on a smile and attend so you can wish them all the best in person. Then cross your fingers that your wish comes true.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

