DEAR ABBY

My wife demands expensive gifts but doesn't reciprocate. What do I do?

DEAR ABBY: My wife doesn't like the gifts I bought her. I got her an Apple Watch for her birthday, which is two days after Christmas. The only model they had in stock was the SE, which is a fine watch. If they'd had the Series 7, I'd have bought it because I know how she is. Of course, she "had" to look up the price, which was $120 less than the Series 7.

After spending $700 on designer bags for her for Christmas, buying her a dozen other things and an Apple Watch, she had the audacity to call me cheap! I am deeply hurt. I tried to talk to her about it, but she says I'm being overly sensitive. For what it's worth, she got me nothing for Christmas. What to do here?

— NOT THANKED IN THE EAST

DEAR NOT THANKED: It appears you married a demanding "material girl." Someone  you, perhaps  should point out that looking up the cost of a gift and calling the giver "cheap" is beyond rude. At the least, she owes you an apology.

As to "what to do here," in future seasons of giving, I wouldn't blame you if you were less generous with your selfish, ungrateful wife and closed your wallet.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

