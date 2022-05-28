My wife is overly attached to her cell phone

DEAR ABBY: I recently married a younger lady and want to know the best way to get her to put her phone down, because she's texting about 10 hours a day. She works from home now, and if she isn't working, she's texting. I feel like I can't compete, and I'm not sure what to do about it. Please help.
— FIGHTING ABOUT THE PHONE
DEAR FIGHTING: Tell your wife you feel like you are in competition with her cellphone, and you don't like coming out second best. Many people become so caught up in their electronic devices that their relationships suffer, which is why apps have been created that make the addicted more aware of how much time is spent on them. Using the "focus" and "do not disturb" features can also be helpful. I suggest that your wife start using one of them before your marriage deteriorates further.