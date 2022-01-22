DEAR ABBY: We have a neighbor who likes to go out with us to the casinos, restaurants and various other places. This is doing her a favor, but she never contributes toward the transportation. When we go out with other couples, we alternate driving or help to pay for fuel. All we get from her is, "Thank you. Let me know when you're going next time."
I know she reads your column. I hope she reads this and realizes this sounds like her and takes the hint. What do you think is the best way to handle this situation?
— ALWAYS THE TAXI
DEAR ALWAYS: Your friend may be an avid "Dear Abby" reader, but what if — heaven forbid — she misses the column today and doesn't see your letter? The "best" way to handle this would be for you to take the bull by the horns and address the problem directly with her.