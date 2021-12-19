DEAR ABBY: I have decided not to socialize with anyone in my apartment building. We are a community, but I have lost two so-called friends because I wasn't "flexible enough" to make shopping trips on a whim. Another person complained that I knocked on the door too early or phoned too early. I didn't do these things with malice. I just didn't know.
I have always had problems interacting with others. And now, as always, it is better for me and others that I isolate. Abby, I am writing this letter to vent. Relationships are harder for some of us. What do you think?
— ALONE FOR NOW
DEAR ALONE: Relationships are about two-way communication. If someone dropped you because you called or knocked on their door too early, all they had to do was say, "I'm never up before 10, so please don't try to interact with me before then." The people who were angry because you couldn't (I assume) drive them on their errands were looking for a ride, not friendship. Please stop blaming yourself for this. And please do not allow others to judge you or make you isolate yourself. Someone may move into that "community" who would love to have you as a friend, so please stay open-minded.