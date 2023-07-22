New acquaintance pushes too hard

DEAR ABBY: I recently met this guy at a private event. We got to talking, and he gave me his social media information. We have been messaging each other ever since. He has been acting increasingly obsessed, and it's making me uncomfortable. He acts like we've known each other for years. I don't know how to tell him I don't want to talk to him anymore. What are your thoughts?
— RESERVED GUY IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR RESERVED GUY: My thought is that because his messages are making you uncomfortable, you should respond to them slowly, briefly and then not at all. It would be kinder than ghosting him.