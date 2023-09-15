DEAR ABBY: I work for a department within law enforcement that has been on a hiring spree for the past few months due to retirements. One of our new hires is an obnoxious know-it-all. When we are talking policy, she constantly corrects us, usually incorrectly. When we try to explain to her about her being wrong, she twists whatever we're talking about to make her sound right, or says we're being rude.
It's not just policy stuff. Everyday conversation can be frustrating. I made a comment about a geographical location, and she proceeded to argue about it. She then Googled it and realized I was, in fact, correct. I don't want to argue with someone daily who thinks she's always right. I've tried to let it go or say, "Yes, OK, you're right," but it is hard sometimes. My boss is no help. He doesn't deal with her daily, so he doesn't see it and says we all "just need to get along." How do I professionally approach this situation?
— OVER HER IN OREGON
DEAR OVER HER: If this new hire's personality problem continues, it could poison the entire department. Ask your co-workers if they have experienced what you have with the woman and, if they have, how they feel about it. If they agree that her need to be right even when she's wrong presents a problem, approach your boss AS A GROUP to discuss it. That way, it will be chalked up as a personnel problem rather than a personal one.