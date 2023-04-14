New fiancee wonders why future husband keeps looking up ex on Facebook

DEAR ABBY: I'm engaged to marry the love of my life. We've known each other since we were school-age (we are now 50). It will be a second marriage for both of us. He is unaware that I have access to his Facebook account and can see that he looks up his ex about once a week. They have been divorced for three years. It bothers me, but I'm hesitant to say anything because I would have to reveal how I know. I absolutely know he loves me and is in love with me. What do I do?
— PERTURBED IN TEXAS
DEAR PERTURBED: I can understand why you are bothered. Successful relationships — marriages in particular — are built on trust and honest communication, both of which appear to be absent in this love story. If you "absolutely know" your fiance loves you, why have you been monitoring his online activities? I think it's time for full disclosure. Tell him why you felt the need to snoop on him and ask him why he feels the need to check on what his ex is doing. It could be simple curiosity, but if it's more than that, you are entitled to know.