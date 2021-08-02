DEAR ABBY: I was wondering how I can enjoy my college experience. I'm mostly wondering about what I should do while I'm in college to get the best experience (other than focus on my classes, because that comes first). What should I try and what things should I do while I'm there? I don't think college will be like high school in terms of things to do because I will be living on my own with new people. I just wanted to ask your advice because I'm about to go off to college this fall.
— Excited in Georgia
DEAR EXCITED: Every college is different. When you arrive and get settled, make it a priority to explore what options are available so you can meet new people and find groups that interest you. This will not only enrich your college experience but may help you to form lasting relationships.