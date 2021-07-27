DEAR ABBY: My husband of six months (whom I do not live with) refuses to agree not to contact his ex-girlfriends. He refuses to send me copies of emails or texts from them, and won't agree to allow me to send a polite, but firm, email requesting they stop contacting him, even though his therapist said it was OK to send. What should I do?

— Distrustful in New York

DEAR DISTRUSTFUL: The person you married clearly isn't ready for the responsibilities of being a husband. Ask him if he's willing to meet with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he is unwilling, talk to a lawyer about an annulment. If you do, you may save yourself years of frustration and heartache.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION