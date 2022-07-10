<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

No one ever wants to be first in line at my buffet dinners

DEAR ABBY: I like to have buffets for large numbers of guests, but during a recent party, the food and table were ready, but nobody started. Then a guest asked me — the host — to start so that everyone could eat. I was always taught that the host or hostess always went last. I tried to research the answer, but can't find one. What is polite? Who should start the buffet?

— GETTING STARTED IN GEORGIA

DEAR GETTING STARTED: Because announcing, "Folks, the buffet is open" hasn't worked, try this: Ask a couple of your closest friends to get in line and start helping themselves so the others will follow suit. Nothing stimulates the appetite like seeing others filling up.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

