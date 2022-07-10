No one ever wants to be first in line at my buffet dinners

DEAR ABBY: I like to have buffets for large numbers of guests, but during a recent party, the food and table were ready, but nobody started. Then a guest asked me — the host — to start so that everyone could eat. I was always taught that the host or hostess always went last. I tried to research the answer, but can't find one. What is polite? Who should start the buffet?
— GETTING STARTED IN GEORGIA
DEAR GETTING STARTED: Because announcing, "Folks, the buffet is open" hasn't worked, try this: Ask a couple of your closest friends to get in line and start helping themselves so the others will follow suit. Nothing stimulates the appetite like seeing others filling up.