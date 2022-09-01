'Not a misogynist' man thinks women are the problem

DEAR ABBY: Please don't think I'm misogynistic, but whenever I see females, they're CONSTANTLY talking or scrolling on their cellphones. It seems like it is all they do! They don't seem to be interested in anything except their damned [darned] phones. They have no personalities. They have no sex drive. They're not even interested in men! Some even seem to lose their interest in shopping, which we know is a female addiction. It's not cute. It's not normal, and it's not sociable. In fact, it's bizarre and weird. Is there one "halfway" normal female left on this earth, or should I move to another planet?
— READY TO BAIL IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR READY: Have you heard that men are from Mars? Your space shuttle departs in 20 minutes. It's a one-way trip. Safe travels ...
P.S. I am not calling you misogynistic, but it will be interesting to see what my readers call you. Stay tuned.