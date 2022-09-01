<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Not a misogynist' man thinks women are the problem

DEAR ABBY: Please don't think I'm misogynistic, but whenever I see females, they're CONSTANTLY talking or scrolling on their cellphones. It seems like it is all they do! They don't seem to be interested in anything except their damned [darned] phones. They have no personalities. They have no sex drive. They're not even interested in men! Some even seem to lose their interest in shopping, which we know is a female addiction. It's not cute. It's not normal, and it's not sociable. In fact, it's bizarre and weird. Is there one "halfway" normal female left on this earth, or should I move to another planet?

— READY TO BAIL IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR READY: Have you heard that men are from Mars? Your space shuttle departs in 20 minutes. It's a one-way trip. Safe travels ...

P.S. I am not calling you misogynistic, but it will be interesting to see what my readers call you. Stay tuned.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all