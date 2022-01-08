DEAR ABBY: When someone gives a gift to someone, shouldn't it be opened in the presence of the giver? My 12-year-old daughter ran cross country, and after the season ended, there was a banquet. At the banquet, several kids approached the coach and gave him cards. We gave him a gift certificate. When my daughter gave him the envelope, he laid it down with the other cards and said, "thanks." I think he should have opened it and read the contents while my daughter was standing there (my daughter would have been so pleased). What do you think?
— LISA IN COLORADO
DEAR LISA: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the receiver to do with as he or she pleases. Your daughter's coach was under no obligation to open the envelope in your daughter's presence. If he recognized the envelope contained more than good wishes, he may have wanted to spare the other athletes embarrassment if they could not afford to be as generous as your family.