DEAR ABBY: I am an RN with a bachelor's degree in nursing. My question is, when is it appropriate to put BSN, RN behind my name? For example, I have only my name on my checks. When I sign for things at work I always add RN to the end of my signature. The rest of the time I do not, which brings me to my next question: When should I put the BSN part in there? I tend to never use it. It is on my name tag for work, but when sending faxes to doctors or clinics, I have been leaving it off.
— Nurse needs to know
DEAR NURSE: Because you have earned both degrees, you should use them. In the world of academia, the college degree is used first. However, since you are not in that environment, whichever one you prefer to use first will be all right.