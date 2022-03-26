DEAR ABBY: I have a question about office etiquette. My job requires that I meet with many vendors and salespeople, as well as hold informal meetings with other staff and upper management in my office.
My question: When welcoming people into "my space," should I wait for them to be seated or, as this is my home turf, can I just go ahead and sit and then wait for them to get comfortable? I have attempted to gauge my actions on other staff, but it hasn't helped, as each seems to have their own agenda. Until now I have played it by ear, but a definitive answer would be appreciated.
— TRYING TO SET A GOOD EXAMPLE
DEAR TRYING: If I am escorting people into my office, we usually seat ourselves at the same time. If you are with a client, say "Please, have a seat," and wait for that person to get comfortable. When you're with co-workers, it isn't necessary to stand — or sit — on ceremony.