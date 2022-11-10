Older couple don't wish to open their family to new-found son

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to "Jeff" for nearly 50 years. He suddenly learned through DNA that he has a 52-year-old son. The son has visited him, and they have talked on the phone. The guy was conceived in the summer of 1970. I started seeing my husband in September of that year.
Jeff wants this man to leave him alone, and I can't deal with it either. We have three grown children, two of whom have become friends with this guy. There's no denying him. He looks more like Jeff than our son does. Evidently, the mother (who is deceased) never told him who his dad was. Are we wrong to feel this way?
— DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH IT
DEAR DON'T: What does this man want from your husband? If it's information, it should be shared. However, if what he's seeking is the father he never had and a sense of belonging in your family, and you don't have it in your hearts to give it to him, then your feelings are your feelings. You have a right to them. I would gently remind you, however, that our society has changed a great deal over the last half-century. While the kind of news you received used to be shocking or embarrassing, people today are far less judgmental and more welcoming than they used to be.