Older gentleman struggles to decide whether to loan money to son to purchase a home

DEAR ABBY: My youngest son and his wife invited me to come live with them in Colorado. I am 68 and retired, and was struggling to survive financially (and physically) and maintain my home in Washington state. It made sense to sell it and move into their spacious house with them.
My son was laid off from his job and has been seeking employment. He received an offer from a company in Pennsylvania. I'm about to receive a large amount of cash from the sale of my home, more money than I've ever had at one time. My son came to me last evening and asked me to lend him all of it for a down payment on a house in Pennsylvania. He says he will pay it back once his house in Colorado sells. He figures it could take six months to pay it back.
My alarm bells are ringing, and I honestly don't know how to respond. I believe he has my best interests at heart, but I'm hesitant to give him every penny. Am I being silly? He has never given me reason to doubt him.
— BIG CHANGES HAPPENING
DEAR CHANGES: Discuss this matter with an attorney RIGHT NOW! IF you decide to give a portion of the money you receive from the sale of your home in Washington for a down payment on your son's home in Pennsylvania, you should have plenty left over for yourself. But whatever agreement you make should be in a legal document IN WRITING. It is not "silly" to want to protect yourself. In fact, it is very wise. Listen to your gut.