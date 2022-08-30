Older man embarrassed when he doesn't recognize acquaintances

DEAR ABBY: I am in my late 60s. When I am approached by people who know me, I can't remember them. It's embarrassing to ask them who they are. I may have worked with them or met them somehow, but although they look familiar, I draw a blank. I have spoken to several friends who have the same problem. I sometimes recognize people I haven't seen for a while and have to remind them who I am. What would be the polite way to ask, "Who are you?"
— DON'T KNOW IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR DON'T KNOW: A polite way to manage it would be to be honest. Simply say, "Forgive me, but I think I'm having a 'senior moment.' Where do we know each other from?" It's effective, and as you stated, you are NOT the only one. It also happens to people who are younger than you.