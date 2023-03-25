Older man sick of granddaughter never having time for him

DEAR ABBY: I am a 58-year-old man. I have a 33-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old granddaughter. My relationship with my granddaughter is nonexistent. My only relevance to her is in the role of benefactor. She promises to spend time, visit, call or write, but never follows through. On the other hand, she has no problem reaching out via cash app or any other platform for money.
Every year, in the months before Christmas, I start receiving calls or texts from her. Once the holidays are over, it's business as usual. Going forward I plan to ignore her inquiries. Conversations with her and my daughter aren't working. What do you suggest?
— MORE THAN MONEY IN MICHIGAN
DEAR MORE: Because conversations with your daughter haven't worked, have another one with your granddaughter. Keep in mind that at 14, she may be somewhat self-centered, but she should be told how being ignored for long periods makes you FEEL. Explain that you are no longer willing to give gifts of money to a person you aren't interacting with. Then see if she follows through.