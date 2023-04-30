Older reader has questions about DNRs

DEAR ABBY: As a baby boomer, I have filled out a DNR (do not resuscitate) order. I have been wondering, if something were to happen in public, how would first responders know? Strokes run in my family. How does a person make certain that this information is available? It's on file with my doctor, but he's not always available.
— PLANNER IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PLANNER: Emergency first responders are trained to look for certain information when they arrive. You should have "In Case of Emergency" numbers (I.C.E.) in your cellphone as well as in your wallet. There are also medical I.D. bracelets and necklaces available. Because of your family history, you may want to talk with your doctor about getting one.