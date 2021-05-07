DEAR ABBY: At 67, I'm an attractive woman. I always have been, but I have been out of the dating scene for several years. Now two men are interested in me.
One is someone I know from work. I have known him a year. He told me he always had a crush but was afraid to make a move. The second guy is someone I just met on a dating site. I haven't had a problem like this for 20 years! What to do?
-- Dilemma in Massachusetts
DEAR DILEMMA: You don't have to make an immediate choice. Keep things casual and get to know them both better, assuming you haven't had a personal relationship with your co-worker. Take your time, let the relationships evolve. The answers will become apparent, and you won't have to ask me what (if anything) to do.