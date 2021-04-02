DEAR ABBY: I'm 60 and was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years. I have an associate degree in the field that I just got a job in. My problem is, at this age, I'm a little slower at learning new things. My supervisor was willing to help me for the first week, but now she seems to have lost patience with me.

I have been here barely two weeks, and she made a comment that made me feel terrible. She was trying to teach me a filing system, and I was having a hard time understanding it. She said in front of the entire office that "around here we have to use our brains." Should I talk to her or just push through?

-- A little slower

DEAR SLOWER: Let it slide this time. However, if her lack of tact continues, talk to her about how her comment made you feel. And in the meantime, learn that filing system.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION