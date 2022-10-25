Older woman wants to ask out slightly younger coworker

DEAR ABBY: I like this guy at work. I think he's cute, but I don't know if he's interested. I also don't know if there's a chance he would ask me out. I'm scared I might be considered a "cougar." I am older than he is by five (or more) years. Please advise.
— ANXIOUS IN MARYLAND
DEAR ANXIOUS: Are there any rules at work that discourage employees from dating each other? Some businesses have them. Does this guy spend time talking with you during breaks? If he does, it's a hopeful sign. Has he mentioned what he does outside of work and whether he's seeing anyone? If he does flirt with you, you could always ask if he'd be interested in meeting for a drink after work, going to a sporting event, etc. But be prepared that he may want you only for a friend.