Older woman wishes she was closer to daughter

DEAR ABBY: I have two beautiful adult daughters. The older one is who I'm having issues with. She treats me like someone she wishes she didn't know. She and her husband plan vacations with his family and never think of including me. When I asked her why, her response was, "Mom, you're always broke and you embarrass me." I'm on disability and yes I'm loud, but that's because I'm hard of hearing.
I love my daughter with all my heart, and it kills me how she treats me. She lives on the West Coast, while I live in South Carolina. I can't even get her to come visit me. She and her husband prefer visiting his family, who live on the Northeast coast. I don't know what to do. My younger daughter doesn't treat me that way. Please help.
— HEARTBROKEN DOWN SOUTH
DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Your older daughter not only lacks compassion, but her values are seriously out of whack. That she would blame you for having limited finances or being hard of hearing is shameful. According to the NIH, 15 percent of adults over the age of 18 have some hearing trouble. Nearly 25 percent of those between 65 and 74 have it as well. If you are 75 or over, it's 50 percent. So, PLEASE dry your tears and concentrate on the child who loves and treats you well, because the daughter about whom you have written isn't likely to change. You will have a happier life if you accept that fact and move forward.