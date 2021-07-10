DEAR ABBY: My husband of 20 years constantly blames everything on the political party I lean toward. He tries his best to say hurtful things about them and lure me into a fight. I try to ignore it, but it's starting to wear on me, and our kids hear his rants as well. He has a lot of hateful feelings. He refuses to get counseling and is getting worse. I would appreciate any advice that you would be willing to give.
— Mismatched in Texas
DEAR MISMATCHED: Draw the line. Tell your husband you will no longer tolerate being the target of his verbal abuse. If he can't calmly discuss your differences — political or otherwise — you do not want them discussed, particularly in front of the children. Offer him the "option" of counseling because it appears he has an anger problem he's projecting onto you. But if he refuses, schedule some appointments for yourself to help you decide if you want to spend the rest of your life in a marriage like this.