DEAR ABBY: I am a news nut. Since adolescence I have loved watching the news and staying informed about current events. I also have had a problem since childhood. When I see a person get an injection, I have a physical reaction. I shiver from head to toe. Because of the pandemic, I can no longer watch news broadcasts because they constantly show folks getting vaccinated. Does anyone else have the same reaction? Any suggestions?
— Squeamish in Canada
DEAR SQUEAMISH: I am sure more people than you think have significant reactions regarding needles. A dear friend of mine must lie down before any procedure involving a needle because she faints. In your case, because news anchors usually announce before commercial breaks what will be featured "right after this important message from our sponsor," take note of it and turn your head, change the channel or leave the TV until the next segment.