<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Parent disapproves of daughter's new match

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her son's father split up recently. They were together for 10 years. My dilemma is she has started dating another man and has invited me to a special-occasion dinner. I do not approve of this match and I don't care for this person. Should I go to the dinner?

— DISAPPROVING IN ARKANSAS

DEAR DISAPPROVING: Yes, you should. If you don't, you may be seeing a lot less of your daughter and grandchild. Do not signal your disapproval by burning any bridges. The relationship may flame out on its own.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all