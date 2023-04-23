Parent disapproves of daughter's new match

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her son's father split up recently. They were together for 10 years. My dilemma is she has started dating another man and has invited me to a special-occasion dinner. I do not approve of this match and I don't care for this person. Should I go to the dinner?
— DISAPPROVING IN ARKANSAS
DEAR DISAPPROVING: Yes, you should. If you don't, you may be seeing a lot less of your daughter and grandchild. Do not signal your disapproval by burning any bridges. The relationship may flame out on its own.