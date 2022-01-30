DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful 31-year-old son who is in a relationship with a lovely young woman. It's likely they'll be married in a year or two. They work hard in their careers and enjoy good food and wine, and I'm happy for them both.
I've noticed, however, that over the last year my son has steadily put on weight and is having some trouble with his complexion. I'm concerned that he has acquired the habit of overindulging himself and that, over time, he will continue gaining weight and drinking too much. His girlfriend looks great — she manages her weight very well.
I know my observations will be unwelcome, so I don't share them with him. I think it's the right choice, but it's really hard to hold back. We do discuss health in general, as it's a mutual interest, but that's as far as it goes. His father passed away a few years ago, so, sadly, he's not around to share my concerns with. What should I do?
— TREADING LIGHTLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
DEAR TREADING LIGHTLY: You are a caring parent. But your son is well into adulthood, and I don't think involving yourself in his weight problem would be well received. Many people (of both sexes) have put on weight over the last two years as a result of the pandemic. Because of that, you could encourage him to get a physical. If you do, his doctor might talk to him about his weight gain.