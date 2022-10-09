Parents of a graduate offended to not receive what they gave

DEAR ABBY: Last year we attended my husband's cousin's son's high school graduation. We gave him $100. Well, this year our son graduated. All he got from them was $20! Are monetary graduation gifts no longer reciprocal? I thought that if someone gave your kid $50, that when their child graduated, you would give them $50, too. Am I old-fashioned? Is this no longer how it works? I'm kind of offended that they thought so little of our son, especially since we gave their son so much.
— MIFFED IN MINNESOTA
DEAR MIFFED: I don't think you are old-fashioned, however you may be presumptuous. I don't know how wealthy your husband's cousin and his family are (or aren't). Since you didn't mention it, I don't think you do either. But it's a mistake to count other people's money because they usually have less than others presume they have. If someone gives less, another reason may be they have other relatives they must give to.