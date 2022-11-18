Parents of the bride worry guest list omission will cause hurt feelings

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter is being married soon. She has invited our best friends of 30 years to her wedding, but she refuses to invite their adult daughter because she has treated her parents very disrespectfully throughout the years. (Our friends tolerate this because she's their only child.) I understand my daughter's reasoning, but I told her I'm afraid we will lose their friendship if she does this. Our friends' feelings get hurt very easily. How do we deal with this?
— CONFLICTED MAMA IN TEXAS
DEAR MAMA: If your friendship with this couple depends upon how your daughter treats her daughter, that relationship is already fragile. This is your daughter's special day. I do not think she should be strong-armed into inviting someone because you're afraid your friendship with this couple will end if her daughter isn't included. Deal with this by not involving yourself.