DEAR READERS: A group of distinguished psychiatrists, the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry (GAP), needs help from some of you. They are seeking to understand how faith identity -- being spiritual, religious, spiritual but not religious, or neither religious nor spiritual -- positively or negatively impacts mental health and well-being. Below is the URL to an online survey, which will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The questions address the following topics:
-- Do you identify as religious, spiritual, both or neither?
-- What religious and/or spiritual practices do you participate in, if any?
-- What are your current levels of anxiety, and what is your current mood?
Readers, your input is important. Understanding your beliefs, including how they affect your mental health, could benefit individuals who need help and haven't gotten it. To participate in this ANONYMOUS survey, you must be 18 years of age or older. The URL below will direct you to the online survey. For those who have no internet access but would like to participate, please send a letter to:
GAP Religion/Spirituality Survey
P.O. Box 570218
Dallas, TX 75357-0218
URL: https://yalesurvey.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8G4jpAMkF2BDLlb
Thank you in advance for helping them out. They are a wonderful, caring group of doctors. -- Love, ABBY